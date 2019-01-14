Nightly News

Shocking new details about Jayme Closs 3-month-long kidnapping revealed

02:19

Making his first court appearance by video, 21-year-old James Thomas Patterson says he had no previous contact with the Closs family prior to the kidnapping, but spotted 13-year-old Jayme boarding a school bus on his way to work one day and “knew that [she] was the girl he was going to take.”Jan. 14, 2019

