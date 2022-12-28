IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Siblings stranded in Target for more than 40 hours during winter storm

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Growing concerns over impact of medical misinformation on public health

    02:28

  • George Santos admits to ‘embellishing’ his resume

    01:48

  • Buffalo, New York under state of emergency as community tries to recover from winter storm

    02:13

  • Supreme Court allowing Title 42 to remain in effect

    02:22

  • Pete Buttigieg discusses holiday travel chaos

    02:16

  • Southwest cancels over 2,600 flights amid travel chaos

    02:52

  • At least 27 dead in Erie County, New York after winter storm

    03:16

  • Migrant crisis worsening in Texas amid winter weather

    01:28

  • Buffalo couple takes in stranded tourists amid monstrous winter storm

    01:27

  • A deeper look into the teen mental health crisis in the U.S.

    02:38

  • Many retailers making it harder to return holiday gifts

    02:07

  • Two kayakers rescue pilot from Maryland plane crash

    01:22

  • Attacks on Washington state power substations left 14,000 people without electricity

    01:38

  • Winter weather deepens Southern water crisis

    01:31

  • Duo spreads gifts and cheer across the country

    01:33

  • Inside Notre Dame's restoration as Paris keeps Christmas spirit alive after fire

    02:28

  • Christmas season in Florida after Hurricane Ian's devastation

    01:47

  • Warnings of a growing tripledemic as cases rise during the holidays

    01:38

  • King Charles makes first Christmas speech

    01:28

Nightly News

Siblings stranded in Target for more than 40 hours during winter storm

01:40

As the massive winter storm blasted so much of the U.S., many people found themselves stuck in unlikely situations. NBC News’ Tom Llamas shares the experiences of those stranded, but still helping others, including two siblings who spent over 40 hours in a Target store.Dec. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Siblings stranded in Target for more than 40 hours during winter storm

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Growing concerns over impact of medical misinformation on public health

    02:28

  • George Santos admits to ‘embellishing’ his resume

    01:48

  • Buffalo, New York under state of emergency as community tries to recover from winter storm

    02:13

  • Supreme Court allowing Title 42 to remain in effect

    02:22

  • Pete Buttigieg discusses holiday travel chaos

    02:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All