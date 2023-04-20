IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Signature coach turning chicken scratch into autographs

01:47

Priscilla Molina is a signature coach that runs the design business “Planet of Names.” Molina became popular on TikTok by turning people’s chicken scratch into autograph-worthy artwork. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has more on how she helps boost her clients confidence.April 20, 2023

