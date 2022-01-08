Signs of hope from overseas as omicron tears through U.S.
In South Africa, where omicron was first identified, the startling spike in cases was followed by a sudden decline and the death rate there has barely risen. The head of the CDC suggested Friday the U.S. may mimic part of their experience.Jan. 8, 2022
