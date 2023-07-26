IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Military uprising in Niger as country faces humanitarian crisis

  • Record heat and severe storms slamming the U.S.

  • Crane catches fire and collapses onto NYC street

    Singer Sinead O’Connor dies at 56 years old

    Can artificial intelligence bring a new tech boom to San Francisco?

  • McConnell freezes up during news conference, raising health concerns

  • Judge refuses to accept Hunter Biden’s plea deal

  • Emmett Till honored with national monument

  • Extreme heat and European wildfires impacting summer travel

  • U.S. troops training soldiers in Niger to take on Islamic extremist groups

  • Record summer heat endangering coral reefs near Miami

  • LeBron James’ son Bronny in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest

  • Biden admin suing Texas over floating barriers at southern border

  • Officer who unleashed K-9 on man during highway stop now on leave

  • Inside NORAD’s mission to defend U.S. airspace

  • Lester Holt reflects on growing up on Alaska military base

  • Mass protests in Israel over prime minister’s plan to weaken Supreme Court

  • Heat wave setting summer records across U.S.

  • Bodycam footage shows Ohio police unleash K9 to attack Black man after he surrendered

  • Climate change to take an increasing toll on air travel, United CEO warns

Nightly News

Singer Sinead O’Connor dies at 56 years old

01:57

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, best known for her 1990 rendition of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U” and her unapologetic activism, has died at 56 years old. NBC News’ Kate Snow takes a look back at her iconic career.July 26, 2023

