Nightly News

Sisters start nonprofit to support other young cancer patients

02:20

After Mikaela and Marguerite Rix were diagnosed with cancer in their 20s, they began a mission to help support other young patients. They started the nonprofit We Fight Like Girls with their sister Morgayne and have raised more than $150,000.Dec. 29, 2021

