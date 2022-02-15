Skating sensation Alysa Liu is ready to reach new heights at the Olympics
02:25
Team USA figure skater Alysa Liu became the youngest women’s national champion in history at just 13. Over the last three years, she’s faced the challenges of changing coaches, growing up, and testing positive for Covid. Competing in Beijing is personal for Liu, whose father was a student protester in Tiananmen Square.Feb. 15, 2022
Now Playing
Skating sensation Alysa Liu is ready to reach new heights at the Olympics
02:25
UP NEXT
Inside effort to restore resort town that was once paradise for Black Americans
02:15
Billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead three new SpaceX missions
01:56
Federal hate crimes trial begins in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder
01:26
Private plane crashes into ocean off North Carolina with 8 on board
01:20
U.S. moving Ukraine embassy staff as concerns of Russian attack grow