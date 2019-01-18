Nightly News

Ski resorts on high alert after deadly avalanche in New Mexico

01:10

27 people on average are killed by avalanches in the U.S. each winter, but rarely do those happen at resorts. Yesterday’s avalanche in Tao’s killed one man and sent another to the hospital.Jan. 18, 2019

  • Ex-Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 6 months, 9 years in Laquan McDonald shooting

    01:24

  • Vatican launches official track team

    01:01

  • Ski resorts on high alert after deadly avalanche in New Mexico

    01:10

  • Babies of the opioid crisis face lifetime of health problems

    02:53

  • Sony parts ways with R. Kelly

    00:59

  • Outrage over high school dance invitation using Nazi salute

    01:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All