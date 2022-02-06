IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle on his family's Olympic legacy

    02:14
Nightly News

Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle on his family’s Olympic legacy

02:14

Ryan Cochran-Siegle's mother took gold in slalom at the 1972 Olympics, and his aunt and uncle competed at the same games. The Vermont native, known on the slopes as RCS, hopes to medal in Beijing at his second Olympic appearance.Feb. 6, 2022

    Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle on his family’s Olympic legacy

    02:14
