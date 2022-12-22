IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Small businesses feeling the impact of inflation, higher costs

01:36

While many small businesses are seeing more customers after the pandemic, they are now feeling the squeeze of inflation and higher costs. NBC News’ Catie Beck spoke with the owner of Red Barn Mercantile in Alexandria, Virginia on how the company has been impacted.Dec. 22, 2022

