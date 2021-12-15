IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Acts of kindness bringing Kentucky town together after tornado outbreak

    01:24
  • Now Playing

    Small businesses racing to deliver as holiday shipping deadlines approach

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Inside look at retail theft sting

    02:26

  • Over 100 people unaccounted for in Kentucky after tornado disaster

    02:38

  • Pfizer says Covid pill 89 percent effective as omicron variant spreads

    02:08

  • What fuels severe weather like the devastating tornado outbreak

    01:58

  • House set to vote to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

    02:07

  • U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths

    01:35

  • Search for survivors underway after deadly tornado outbreak

    03:23

  • Factory workers say they were told to continue working hours before tornado disaster

    02:36

  • Small Kentucky town reeling after 11 killed in tornado disaster

    02:21

  • Family mourns son who helped Amazon coworkers to safety ahead of deadly tornado

    01:32

  • House committee to vote on holding Meadows in contempt of Congress

    01:40

  • Man rescued by neighbor after Kentucky tornado destruction

    01:26

  • Volunteers rush to help neighbors in need after tornado disaster

    01:31

  • Mayfield community gathers to worship following deadly tornado outbreak

    01:30

  • 50 years of the War on Cancer

    02:39

  • New wave of Covid hospitalizations as U.S. reaches grim milestone

    01:44

  • Growing concern there could be more unprecedented tornadoes

    02:22

  • Multiple deaths in Amazon warehouse hit by deadly tornado

    00:48

Nightly News

Small businesses racing to deliver as holiday shipping deadlines approach

01:39

As the shipping deadline for major shipping companies approaches, small businesses are doing everything in their power to make sure customers have their holiday gifts on time. NBC News’ Jo Ling Kent reports on what you need to know to get those packages where you need them by Christmas.Dec. 15, 2021

  • Acts of kindness bringing Kentucky town together after tornado outbreak

    01:24
  • Now Playing

    Small businesses racing to deliver as holiday shipping deadlines approach

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Inside look at retail theft sting

    02:26

  • Over 100 people unaccounted for in Kentucky after tornado disaster

    02:38

  • Pfizer says Covid pill 89 percent effective as omicron variant spreads

    02:08

  • What fuels severe weather like the devastating tornado outbreak

    01:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All