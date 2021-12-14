Small Kentucky town reeling after 11 killed in tornado disaster
02:21
Share this -
copied
The small town of Bremen, Kentucky is reeling after deadly tornadoes left at least 11 people dead. NBC News’ Kate Snow speaks with a family that lost a 5-month-old child about how the community has come together.Dec. 14, 2021
Search for survivors underway after deadly tornado outbreak
03:23
Factory workers say they were told to continue working hours before tornado disaster
02:36
Now Playing
Small Kentucky town reeling after 11 killed in tornado disaster
02:21
UP NEXT
Family mourns son who helped Amazon coworkers to safety ahead of deadly tornado
01:32
House committee to vote on holding Meadows in contempt of Congress
01:40
Man rescued by neighbor after Kentucky tornado destruction