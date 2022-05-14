IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Small plane crashes onto Miami Bridge, injuring six people

01:29

A small plane crash-landed on Miami Bridge, catching fire. Federal Aviation Administration says three people were on board the single-engine Cessna 172 when it lost engine power and crashed an SUV with three people inside. Miami Dade Fire and Rescue revealed a total of six people were injured. The Federal Agency says the plane took off at Fort Lauderdale Airport with plans of landing in the Key West. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will further investigate.May 14, 2022

