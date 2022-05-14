Small plane crashes onto Miami Bridge, one dead, 6 injured

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

A small plane crash-landed on Miami Bridge, catching fire. Federal Aviation Administration says three people were on board the single-engine Cessna 172 when it lost engine power and crashed into an SUV with three people inside. Miami Dade Fire and Rescue revealed a total of six people were injured. The Federal Agency says the plane took off at Fort Lauderdale Airport with plans of landing in the Key West.May 14, 2022

