IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Federal government announces organ transplant system overhaul plans

    01:55

  • Stephen Smith’s death reopened as a homicide after renewed interest from Murdaugh trial

    01:46

  • AI ‘race to recklessness’ could have dire consequences, tech experts warn in new interview

    04:13

  • Giant whale smashes into boat, leaving group stranded in the middle of the ocean

    01:19

  • The Fed hikes interest rates by 0.25 percent

    01:39

  • High school student shoots two administrators in Denver, authorities say

    02:52
  • Now Playing

    Small tornado touches down outside Los Angeles

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    California hit with another storm bringing heavy rains and high winds

    01:16

  • Fentanyl testing not required in most emergency room drug screenings

    02:41

  • Drag queen Jinkx Monsoon selling out ‘Chicago’ shows on Broadway

    01:59

  • Teacher shot by six-year-old student relives what happened

    02:09

  • Los Angeles schools closed due to worker strike demanding better pay and more staffing

    01:39

  • VA deputies and hospital workers appearing to pile on Irvo Otieno before his death, video shows

    02:18

  • New York City bracing for Trump’s possible indictment

    02:07

  • Life in Iraq 20 years after U.S. invasion

    02:47

  • Girl Scout Troop 6000 gives one-of-a-kind sisterhood to girls in NYC shelter system

    01:39

  • Flight attendants push for renewed infant seat policy

    01:32

  • Buster Murdaugh speaks out over high school classmate’s death

    01:48

  • Elementary teacher shot by six-year-old student speaks out about challenges faced

    01:50

  • Chinese President Xi visits Russia, calls Putin ‘dear friend’

    02:06

Nightly News

Small tornado touches down outside Los Angeles

02:04

A tornado touched down just outside of Los Angeles and is connected to the twelfth atmospheric river of the season that unleashed devastating winds and heavy rain across California. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more details on the severe weather.March 22, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Federal government announces organ transplant system overhaul plans

    01:55

  • Stephen Smith’s death reopened as a homicide after renewed interest from Murdaugh trial

    01:46

  • AI ‘race to recklessness’ could have dire consequences, tech experts warn in new interview

    04:13

  • Giant whale smashes into boat, leaving group stranded in the middle of the ocean

    01:19

  • The Fed hikes interest rates by 0.25 percent

    01:39

  • High school student shoots two administrators in Denver, authorities say

    02:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All