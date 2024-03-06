IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump takes his first win of the night in Virginia GOP primary

Small towns and rural areas warn about election infrastructure
02:36

  • Millions vote on biggest day of the primary season

    02:37

  • Iconic booth form last scene of 'The Sopranos' auctioned off

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Small towns and rural areas warn about election infrastructure

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    New cap proposed on credit card late fees

    02:09

  • Michigan town rocked by deadly building explosion and fire

    02:08

  • New storm could bring up to two more feet of snow in Sierra mountains

    01:54

  • Firefighters battle another Texas wildfire

    01:32

  • Officials: Scanners go unused in fentanyl smuggling fight

    02:35

  • Fighting rages in Gaza despite new urgent push for cease-fire

    01:57

  • Trump looks for Super Tuesday sweep in what could be Haley's last stand

    01:34

  • Almost 10 years later, new effort to find Flight MH370

    01:53

  • Princess of Wales seen in public for first time in months

    01:25

  • Air Force employee arrested for allegedly sharing classified information

    00:58

  • High court says Trump should appear on Colorado ballot

    02:11

  • Winter storm brings dangerous conditions to roads in Mountain West

    03:19

  • Special education teacher uses cosmetology training to help student

    02:36

  • Sailor Cole Brauer poised to become first American woman to solo race non-stop around the world

    02:29

  • University of Florida cuts all DEI roles across campus

    02:01

  • Trump and Haley make final push ahead of Super Tuesday

    02:11

  • Israel-Hamas war: Vice President Harris calls for cease-fire as talks begin in Cairo

    02:01

Nightly News

Small towns and rural areas warn about election infrastructure

02:36

In our Vote Watch series, we report on how some counties are having trouble paying for security upgrades to their elections infrastructure for the November election. An official in Oregon says he's worried about protecting the courthouse where votes are counted. NBC News' Julia Ainsley spoke with election officials in eight states.March 6, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Millions vote on biggest day of the primary season

    02:37

  • Iconic booth form last scene of 'The Sopranos' auctioned off

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Small towns and rural areas warn about election infrastructure

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    New cap proposed on credit card late fees

    02:09

  • Michigan town rocked by deadly building explosion and fire

    02:08

  • New storm could bring up to two more feet of snow in Sierra mountains

    01:54
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All