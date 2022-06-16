IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Smithsonian's first gallery for Latino heritage opens at National Museum of American History

Nightly News

Smithsonian’s first gallery for Latino heritage opens at National Museum of American History

A new exhibition that celebrates the cultural contributions, activism, history and varied experiences of Latinos in the U.S. It's a first step toward building a museum. However, $500 million still needs to be raised as leaders work to acquire artifacts spanning more than a century.June 16, 2022

