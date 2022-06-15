IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Soaring gas prices, falling markets, rising debt: What can Americans do now to save?

01:50

Multiple factors are combining – from rising gas prices to soaring debt – to create a painful economic picture for many Americans. CNBC’s Sharon Epperson joins Lester Holt with tips on steps Americans can take right now to find relief. Her first piece of advice: don’t panic and focus on what you can control.June 15, 2022

