Soaring rents in South Florida force families into tough decisions

Renters are experiencing tough conditions in Florida, where the population grew by 360,000 in one year of the pandemic. The Miami metro area tops the country for rent increases, according to a recent Realtor.com report. Local lawmakers say they’re trying to enact new legal protections, but say the state holds more power. NBC News’ Sam Brock hears from one family that says they were forced to move because of rent increases.June 13, 2022