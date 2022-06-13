Soaring rents in South Florida force families into tough decisions

Trump campaign staff testify in January 6th second hearing02:34
Americans adjust spending after brutal day on Wall Street, Fed expected to raise rates01:49
Senators work on new gun deal framework01:47
White supremacist group arrested in Idaho now out on bail01:46
Russian invasion puts isolated Ukrainian orphanage at risk02:00
- Now Playing
Soaring rents in South Florida force families into tough decisions02:27
- UP NEXT
Jennifer Hudson achieves EGOT status01:34
Retiring teachers from across the nation share their special student send offs02:26
Louisiana research center studying infants to learn about obesity02:24
Idaho police arrest 31 white nationalists in back of U-Haul01:39
American families struggle to survive as inflation and gas prices soar04:50
Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien to testify in January 6th hearing01:36
Gun safety activists’ mixed reaction to proposed gun deal02:09
Senators strike bipartisan gun deal02:03
First Black woman to win Olympic speed skating gold Erin Jackson boards F-16 for Air Force graduation01:11
Revisiting Mayfield, Kentucky six months after tornado devastation03:00
NASA to join the search for UFOs01:31
Heatwave engulfing the West Coast01:31
Uvalde school police chief speaks out in first interview since mass shooting02:00
Trump responds to former AG Barr’s January 6th testimony04:17
Trump campaign staff testify in January 6th second hearing02:34
Americans adjust spending after brutal day on Wall Street, Fed expected to raise rates01:49
Senators work on new gun deal framework01:47
White supremacist group arrested in Idaho now out on bail01:46
Russian invasion puts isolated Ukrainian orphanage at risk02:00
- Now Playing
Soaring rents in South Florida force families into tough decisions02:27
Play All