Social media execs grilled in Congress over child safety concerns

- Now Playing
Social media execs grilled in Congress over child safety concerns04:16
- UP NEXT
U.S. plans 'campaign' of retaliatory strikes after killing of 3 soldiers, officials say02:22
FBI Director Christopher Wray warns of alarming hacking threat from China01:40
Jury in Jennifer Crumbley trial shown police video of arrests00:57
Student achievement scores have gone up but remain below pre-pandemic levels01:50
Northern California braces for new 'Pineapple Express' storm00:51
Inside harrowing journey out of Gaza for wounded children02:19
Test driving Apple's new Vision Pro device01:28
Exclusive: Microsoft CEO Nadella on the promise and problems of A.I.04:30
Mother of school shooter Ethan Crumbley told police she never thought he had 'mental issues'01:19
Biden says he has decided how to respond to deadly drone attack on U.S. base02:32
House Committee moves forward on Mayorkas impeachment00:52
Undercover Israeli forces kill 3 militants in bold hospital raid01:33
U.S., China hold talks on limiting fentanyl flow to U.S.01:44
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: Extended Interview (Part 2)06:34
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: Extended Interview (Part 1)06:17
U.N. staff took part in Hamas terror attacks, according to Israeli intelligence reports02:00
Democrats denounce impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas01:57
Police search for stolen statue of baseball icon Jackie Robinson01:34
Terrifying ride as L.A. woman tries to stop dognappers01:29
- Now Playing
Social media execs grilled in Congress over child safety concerns04:16
- UP NEXT
U.S. plans 'campaign' of retaliatory strikes after killing of 3 soldiers, officials say02:22
FBI Director Christopher Wray warns of alarming hacking threat from China01:40
Jury in Jennifer Crumbley trial shown police video of arrests00:57
Student achievement scores have gone up but remain below pre-pandemic levels01:50
Northern California braces for new 'Pineapple Express' storm00:51
Play All