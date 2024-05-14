IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Social media post sends 'meme stocks' soaring
Nightly News

Social media post sends 'meme stocks' soaring

After years of silence, a new post by a social media influencer known as "Roaring Kitty" sent several stocks soaring. Experts called it a speculative run, saying there was no fundamental reasons for the stocks to make such big gains. NBC News' Christine Romans reports.May 14, 2024

