Social media threats cancel classes and put schools on high alert
Posts about vague threats and unsubstantiated rumors of a December 17th attack on schools went viral on TikTok, putting schools on high alert. Law enforcement and the FBI said the threats did not seem credible, and TikTok said it found no content promoting violence in schools on Friday.Dec. 18, 2021
