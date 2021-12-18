IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Social media threats cancel classes and put schools on high alert

01:40

Posts about vague threats and unsubstantiated rumors of a December 17th attack on schools went viral on TikTok, putting schools on high alert. Law enforcement and the FBI said the threats did not seem credible, and TikTok said it found no content promoting violence in schools on Friday.Dec. 18, 2021

