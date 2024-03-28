IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Solar eclipse will draw throngs of visitors to unlikely hotspots
March 28, 202401:32

Nightly News

Solar eclipse will draw throngs of visitors to unlikely hotspots

01:32

The locations where the eclipse will be most visible will see surges of people eager to catch the eclipse on April 8. Hotel and other prices have gone way up as a result in cities like Buffalo, Cleveland and Indianapolis. NBC News' Jesse Kirsch reports.March 28, 2024

