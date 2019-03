Soldier surprises son in emotional video 01:12 copied!

9-year-old Luca Cesternino was told he'd be sparring blindfolded with his Taekwondo instructors. Then he heard a familiar voice: his father, Staff Sergeant Rob Cesternino, who’d been deployed for nearly a year. Luca pulled off his blindfold and practically tackled his dad as the room cheered.

