Some cities rethinking traditional playgrounds to encourage kids’ creativity

 

Unstructured play is making a comeback at so-called adventure playgrounds, a type of play that some experts say is good for kids’ creativity.

U.S. News

'My heart just dropped.' $4 verdict shocks family of man killed by police

U.S. news
Jimmy Fallon makes surprise speech at Marjory Stoneman Douglas commencement

U.S. news
Watch: Georgia police officer hits fleeing suspect with patrol car
U.S. news
Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak kills 4 more people

Health news
Killings of high-profile psychiatrist, 2 women are linked, police say

U.S. news

World News

Nearly half of Afghan children don't go to school, with girls disproportionately affected

World
Italy gets Western Europe's 1st populist government

World
Italy’s change in leadership brings uncertainty to Europe
Europe
Pres. Trump’s summit with North Korea is just over a week away
Donald Trump
Protests resume after Palestinian paramedic's Gaza funeral

World
Many women with early breast cancer may not need chemo, study finds

Women's Health

