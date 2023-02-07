IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Beyoncé tour tickets putting Ticketmaster to the test

    01:28

  • Daughter honors late father by finishing his bucket list

    01:37
  • Now Playing

    Some U.S. schools banning AI technology while others embrace it

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    Americans speak out before State of the Union

    02:16

  • U.S. Northern Command analyzing Chinese surveillance balloon debris

    02:08

  • Ohio train derailment prompts controlled release of chemicals on board

    01:31

  • Two white supremacists arrested after plot to wipeout Baltimore’s power grid

    02:00

  • Devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria kills thousands

    01:47

  • The unbreakable bond forged by a life-saving kidney donation

    02:20

  • BeyHive fears repeat Ticketmaster meltdown for upcoming Beyonce tour

    02:24

  • Off-duty police officer shot during Facebook marketplace transaction

    02:32

  • New surveillance video to be released showing the deadly police shooting of Anthony Lowe Jr.

    02:12

  • Toxic threat looms over eastern Ohio village after train derailment

    01:40

  • Austin airport crisis caught in time

    02:04

  • Chinese Foreign Ministry warned of 'repercussions' after U.S. shot down balloon

    01:26

  • U.S. Navy combing 7-mile debris field for downed Chinese spy balloon

    03:28

  • Alabama farmer secretly paid pharmacy bills for those in need

    02:28

  • High-tech hospital uses artificial intelligence in patient care

    02:15

  • American volunteer Pete Reed killed in the Ukrainian war

    01:39

  • Democrats set to start ‘24 presidential primary in South Carolina for the first time

    01:31

Nightly News

Some U.S. schools banning AI technology while others embrace it

02:44

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence program, can write college-level essays in seconds. While some school districts are banning it due to cheating concerns, NBC News’ Jacob Ward has details on why some teachers are embracing the technology.Feb. 7, 2023

  • Beyoncé tour tickets putting Ticketmaster to the test

    01:28

  • Daughter honors late father by finishing his bucket list

    01:37
  • Now Playing

    Some U.S. schools banning AI technology while others embrace it

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    Americans speak out before State of the Union

    02:16

  • U.S. Northern Command analyzing Chinese surveillance balloon debris

    02:08

  • Ohio train derailment prompts controlled release of chemicals on board

    01:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All