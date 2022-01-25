Some Virginia school districts sue over governor’s executive order
Virginia Gov. Youngkin issued an executive order allowing parents to decide whether their child should wear a mask at school, undoing a previous statewide mandate. Seven school districts are now challenging the order they call unconstitutional. The governor’s office said they will defend their order as the legal process plays out. Jan. 25, 2022
