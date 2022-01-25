IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Some Virginia school districts sue over governor’s executive order

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court agrees to hear challenges to affirmative action in college admissions

    01:01

  • Carjackings up in many major U.S. cities

    01:30

  • What you need to know as tax season begins

    01:17

  • 5 NYPD officers shot in 2022 as cities struggle with violent crime

    01:53

  • Different regions of U.S. seeing Covid cases rise and fall

    01:40

  • Dow makes comeback after falling more than 1,100 points

    01:45

  • Biden considering deploying troops near Russia amid Ukraine invasion threat

    03:16

  • Widow receives long lost letter from WWII

    02:20

  • Price of used cars skyrockets

    02:33

  • Tax refunds delayed ahead of upcoming filing season

    02:06

  • Anti-vaccine mandate protests during omicron surge

    02:23

  • Police officers shot and killed

    02:27

  • U.S. issues stark warning to Russia after alleged Ukrainian coup

    01:58

  • Maryland teen’s personal tragedy inspires book donation drive

    02:21

  • ‘Bored’ grandma turns the tables on phone scammer

    02:02

  • Price of meat on the rise as companies see profits triple

    02:59

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash

    01:15

  • Omicron cases drop in Northeast amid vaccine mandate battle

    02:47

  • Tensions rise between Ukraine and Russia

    02:07

Nightly News

Some Virginia school districts sue over governor’s executive order

01:41

Virginia Gov. Youngkin issued an executive order allowing parents to decide whether their child should wear a mask at school, undoing a previous statewide mandate. Seven school districts are now challenging the order they call unconstitutional. The governor’s office said they will defend their order as the legal process plays out. Jan. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Some Virginia school districts sue over governor’s executive order

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court agrees to hear challenges to affirmative action in college admissions

    01:01

  • Carjackings up in many major U.S. cities

    01:30

  • What you need to know as tax season begins

    01:17

  • 5 NYPD officers shot in 2022 as cities struggle with violent crime

    01:53

  • Different regions of U.S. seeing Covid cases rise and fall

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All