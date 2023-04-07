IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Son forgives father’s murderer 24 years later

04:03

In 1998, Randall Bagley shot and killed Donald Mitchell during a Maryland robbery. When Bagley asked for a sentence reduction 24 years later, Mitchell's son Idris stunned the courtroom by asking the judge to release him. The two recently reunited. Lester Holt shares more on this moving story of forgiveness.April 7, 2023

