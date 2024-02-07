IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • House defeats attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

  • Country music superstar Toby Keith dies at 62

    Sorting through Nevada's confusing primary and caucuses

    NTSB says Max 9 door plug left Boeing factory missing bolts

  • Iran's U.N. ambassador likens ties to militant groups to NATO alliance

  • New Houthi attacks on shipping in Red Sea

  • Appeals court rules Trump not immune in election interference case

  • Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 'I think I can win the White House'

  • Exclusive: Inside U.S. mission to strike back at Middle East targets

  • Boeing reports new problem with 737 fuselages

  • Rediscovering New Orleans' rich musical history before jazz

  • California battered by torrential rain and flooding

  • Fate of bipartisan border bill remains uncertain

  • Britain's King Charles diagnosed with cancer

  • Middle school students write heartfelt thank you letters to their teachers

  • FBI team works to protect people from common online scams

  • Man dies after shot in vehicle during carjacking spree in Washington, D.C.

  • NBC Poll: Trump increases lead over Biden, now up by 5 points

  • Firefighters battle deadly wildfires in Chile

Nightly News

Sorting through Nevada's confusing primary and caucuses

No wonder many voters may be confused by the presidential primary process in Nevada. The state holds both a primary and for Republicans, also a caucus. Only one of them really counts when it comes to awarding delegates. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson explains.Feb. 7, 2024

