Nightly News

Sources: White House records show gaps in Trump’s phone calls on Jan. 6

02:03

Sources say the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack found a gap in official White House phone records it received. The records show no calls to or from former President Trump for several hours after his speech that day when lawmakers have said publicly they spoke to him. This comes as the House Oversight Committee launched its own investigation of Trump taking boxes of official records to his personal home in Mar-a-Lago.Feb. 11, 2022

