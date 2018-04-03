Feedback
South African anti-apartheid stalwart Winnie Mandela dies at 81

 

During Nelson Mandela’s 27-year incarceration, his then-wife campaigned for his release and for the rights of her black countrymen.

TV anchors decrying 'fake' news put spotlight on Sinclair Broadcast Group

Viral video puts Trump-friendly broadcast group back in spotlight

Hackers have taken down dozens of 911 centers. Why is it so hard to stop them?

Airplanes collide at Indiana airport, killing two firefighters

Medical marijuana may reduce opioid use a little

Arkansas father Brad Allen still missing more than eight months after vanishing

Trump's telephone diplomacy sends the wrong message to Putin

Violence erupts in India as lowest caste protests Supreme Court order

Possible Trump-Putin meeting could take place at the White House

South African anti-apartheid stalwart Winnie Mandela dies at 81

Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
In Puerto Rico, tourists boost recovery though some still remain in the dark

Syria's pro-democracy protest made their marriage. The civil war destroyed it.

