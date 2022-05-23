IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled abuse allegations, report finds

01:45

A new report details how survivors of abuse by Southern Baptist Convention pastors and staff encountered “resistance, stonewalling, and even outright hostility” by some in SBC leadership. Among the report’s recommendations: creating and maintaining an offender information system.May 23, 2022

