Southlake teachers told to balance Holocaust books with ‘opposing’ view
The Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, Texas, already in the spotlight after parents clashed over its diversity plan, is now facing pushback over which books are allowed in their libraries. NBC News obtained exclusive, secretly recorded audio of a training where teachers were told to balance books about the Holocaust with an “opposing” view. The school district told NBC News they have "not and will not mandate books be removed."Oct. 14, 2021