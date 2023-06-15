IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Zelenskyy speaks on new counteroffensive against Russia: Exclusive

    02:57

  • Severe weather stretching across Central Plains to Southeast

    02:53

  • Politics and education clash as Texas district sees teachers leave

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    Southside Blooms bringing flowers and opportunity to Chicago's vacant lots

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    American couple found dead in Mexico hotel room

    01:40

  • Shooting erupts near Denver Nuggets championship parade

    02:09

  • EU takes major steps towards regulating AI

    01:40

  • Buffalo couple reunites in South Korea with strangers they took in during blizzard

    01:32

  • New results show vaccine could help fight brain cancer

    02:15

  • San Francisco's Westfield leaving amid city's changing economy

    01:57

  • New details on Amazon jungle plane crash and children who survived

    01:32

  • AG Garland defends special counsel in Trump indictment

    03:42

  • Daniel Penny indicted in Jordan Neely death on NYC subway

    01:01

  • Trump pleads not guilty to 37-count indictment in classified documents case

    05:00

  • Georgia peaches in short supply this season due to climate change

    01:47

  • Rising insurance rates price Floridians out of home ownership

    02:38

  • Politicians react to Trump’s 37-count indictment

    02:44

  • New child labor laws in Iowa draws mixed reaction

    03:01

  • Underground Erie Canal boat tour turns deadly in Western New York

    01:28

  • Family finds 1,000,000 pennies inside late father’s home

    01:28

Nightly News

Southside Blooms bringing flowers and opportunity to Chicago's vacant lots

01:29

Across Chicago’s South Side neighborhood, 10 acres of previously vacant lots are now packed to the brim with flowers, kept blossoming through fully sustainable farms. NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster tells us about the program that’s innovating gardening, while giving back the community. June 15, 2023

  • Zelenskyy speaks on new counteroffensive against Russia: Exclusive

    02:57

  • Severe weather stretching across Central Plains to Southeast

    02:53

  • Politics and education clash as Texas district sees teachers leave

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    Southside Blooms bringing flowers and opportunity to Chicago's vacant lots

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    American couple found dead in Mexico hotel room

    01:40

  • Shooting erupts near Denver Nuggets championship parade

    02:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All