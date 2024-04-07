IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Southwest flight makes emergency landing after engine cover peels off
Southwest flight makes emergency landing after engine cover peels off

As Southwest Flight 3695 taxied down the runway in Denver for a flight to Houston on Sunday, part of an engine’s protective cover peeled back. The plane made an emergency landing after the part fell off during takeoff and struck a wing flap. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports.April 7, 2024

