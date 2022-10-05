SpaceX launches four-member crew to International Space Station

- Now Playing
SpaceX launches four-member crew to International Space Station02:11
- UP NEXT
19-year-old chess star accused of cheating his way to the top01:50
Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ producers reach settlement with Halyna Hutchins’ family01:45
Gas prices may rise after OPEC+ announces production cut01:33
Biden, DeSantis survey Hurricane Ian damage in Florida03:00
Politician Will Jawando is recasting the image of Black fathers in new book02:29
Loretta Lynn, country star and ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter,’ dies at 9001:59
San Francisco’s expansion of police access to private cameras stirs debate02:03
Flight attendants must get 10 hours of rest between shifts, FAA orders01:39
The DEA touted a major fentanyl bust. Then a key suspect slipped away.03:18
U.S., allies respond to North Korea’s missile test over Japan01:35
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker accused of paying for girlfriend’s abortion01:56
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago documents battle01:35
Hurricane Ian: Black and Hispanic residents criticize uneven recovery efforts02:24
‘Systemic’ abuse and sexual misconduct in National Women’s Soccer League, report finds01:33
Residents’ emotional return to Sanibel Island synagogue after Hurricane Ian01:42
Kim Kardashian pays $1.26 million in settlement over crypto promotion01:30
Serial killer suspected in 5 deaths in Northern California01:34
Supreme Court begins its historic new term01:00
Ukraine gains ground in Russian-occupied territories01:29
- Now Playing
SpaceX launches four-member crew to International Space Station02:11
- UP NEXT
19-year-old chess star accused of cheating his way to the top01:50
Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ producers reach settlement with Halyna Hutchins’ family01:45
Gas prices may rise after OPEC+ announces production cut01:33
Biden, DeSantis survey Hurricane Ian damage in Florida03:00
Politician Will Jawando is recasting the image of Black fathers in new book02:29
Play All