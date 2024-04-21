IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Speaker Mike Johnson’s job threatened by hardline House conservatives
April 21, 202401:36

  • Suspected intoxicated driver kills two children after crashing into birthday party

    02:19

  • 40 years after ‘Footloose,’ Kevin Bacon returns to the film’s high school ahead of its demolition

    02:40

  • Higher airfares expected as U.S. airlines project delivery of fewer planes

    01:53

  • Good Samaritans save man from fiery crash on side of highway moments before fire reaches him

    01:22
Nightly News

Speaker Mike Johnson’s job threatened by hardline House conservatives

01:36

After the House passed a $95 billion aid package to Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine, hardline Republicans threatened to start a process to remove Speaker Mike Johnson. However, bipartisan support to keep Johnson as speaker has emerged. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has more.April 21, 2024

  • Suspected intoxicated driver kills two children after crashing into birthday party

    02:19

  • 40 years after ‘Footloose,’ Kevin Bacon returns to the film’s high school ahead of its demolition

    02:40

  • Higher airfares expected as U.S. airlines project delivery of fewer planes

    01:53

  • Good Samaritans save man from fiery crash on side of highway moments before fire reaches him

    01:22
