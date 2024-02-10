IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Special counsel's report questioning Biden's memory sparks political firestorm

    03:45
Nightly News

Special counsel's report questioning Biden's memory sparks political firestorm

03:45

President Biden ignored reporters' questions about his memory and mental fitness Friday after forcefully defending himself Thursday night and lashing out at the special counsel who portrayed him as having problems remembering when he served as vice president and when his son Beau died. NBC's Peter Alexander reports.Feb. 10, 2024

