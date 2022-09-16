IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden holds first in-person meetings with families of Americans detained in Russia

  • Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by DeSantis now going to Massachusetts military base

  • Over 400 bodies found buried in liberated Ukrainian town

  • King Charles holds second vigil for queen as miles of mourners wait in line 20+ hours to say goodbye

  • Holiday airfares are soaring as more people take to the skies

    Special Master appointed in Trump Mar-a-Lago investigation

    California signs bill to rank and name extreme heat events

  • Art initiative making cities across America safer

  • New NASA findings move closer to uncovering Mars’ mysteries

  • Queen Elizabeth’s arrangements present new security challenges

  • Mark Meadows complies with DOJ subpoena

  • Biden praises tentative deal preventing rail strike

  • DeSantis sends migrants to Martha’s Vineyard to protest Biden’s border policies

  • Jackson, Mississippi boil water advisory lifted as residents remain wary

  • Patagonia founder gives company away, directs profits to fight climate change

  • Biden discusses future of electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

  • EXCLUSIVE: Reality Winner discusses FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

  • Brett Favre’s text messages reveal new details on Mississippi welfare funds scandal

  • Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian territory recently retaken from Russia

  • Two largest railroad unions close to strike

Nightly News

Special Master appointed in Trump Mar-a-Lago investigation

The Department of Justice is expected to file an appeal after a Florida federal judge rejected its request to have immediate access for its investigation to the classified documents seized from former President Trump’s home. The judge also appointed an independent reviewer to examine all of the 11,000 documents taken from Mar-a-Lago to determine what is classified and what, if anything, belongs to Trump.Sept. 16, 2022

    Special Master appointed in Trump Mar-a-Lago investigation

