    Speedskater Erin Jackson races towards history at Beijing Olympics

Nightly News

Speedskater Erin Jackson races towards history at Beijing Olympics

02:18

No Black woman has ever won an Olympic medal for Team USA in speedskating, but Erin Jackson hopes to change that in Beijing. Jackson faltered during Olympic trials and was only named to the team after another athlete gave up her spotFeb. 13, 2022

    Speedskater Erin Jackson races towards history at Beijing Olympics

Best of NBC News

