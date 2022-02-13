Speedskater Erin Jackson races towards history at Beijing Olympics

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
No Black woman has ever won an Olympic medal for Team USA in speedskating, but Erin Jackson hopes to change that in Beijing. Jackson faltered during Olympic trials and was only named to the team after another athlete gave up her spot
Feb. 13, 2022
