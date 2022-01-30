Spotify CEO speaks out amid growing criticism over podcast
01:28
In a statement, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said they need to ‘do more to provide balance’ when it comes to medical information. Music artists have been accusing the technology giant of giving a platform to Joe Rogan, who often has guests on his podcast who question accepted Covid science.Jan. 30, 2022
