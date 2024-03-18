IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Spring break chaos and crackdowns in Florida
March 18, 202401:52

  • Putin speaks after winning fifth term

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    Spring break chaos and crackdowns in Florida

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. military sea drones warn of potential threats

    02:00

  • Trump unable to secure $464 million bond

    02:37

  • Exclusive: Father of nursing student killed in Georgia speaks out for first time

    01:59

  • Biden warns Israel against an offensive in Rafah

    01:42

  • Russian President Putin projected to win re-election as dissidents protest at polling sites

    02:15

  • Students surprise dorm security guard with trip to visit family for first time in more than a decade

    02:28

  • Volcanic eruption forces evacuations and threatens Iceland’s Blue Lagoon

    01:34

  • Voters being called ‘double haters’ may determine the outcome of the presidential election

    02:23

  • PA county locked down for second day in a row due to armed suspects

    01:57

  • Suspected cross-country killer captured in New Mexico

    01:51

  • Special prosecutor's resignation could further delay Trump's Georgia trial

    00:42

  • Data shows disparity in who gets weight loss drugs

    02:56

  • Man won't be charged in NYC subway shooting

    01:29

  • Cockpit mishap may have caused plane to plunge

    01:21

  • At least 3 deaths as tornadoes hit 9 states

    02:12

  • Special prosecutor resigns in Trump Georgia election case 

    02:34

  • Relief ship finally arrives in Gaza

    01:29

  • Proposed settlement could mean end of 6% commissions for realtors

    01:37

Nightly News

Spring break chaos and crackdowns in Florida

01:52

Violence marred spring break celebrations in Jacksonville Beach and elsewhere in Florida. One person was killed and three were injured in several shootings. NBC News' Sam Brock reports.March 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Putin speaks after winning fifth term

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    Spring break chaos and crackdowns in Florida

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. military sea drones warn of potential threats

    02:00

  • Trump unable to secure $464 million bond

    02:37

  • Exclusive: Father of nursing student killed in Georgia speaks out for first time

    01:59

  • Biden warns Israel against an offensive in Rafah

    01:42
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All