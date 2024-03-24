IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Spring snowfall blankets parts of the country
March 24, 202402:02

  • Home sales up nationwide even as prices rise and mortgage rates remain high

    01:34

  • A modern-day woolly mammoth may be just a few years away, biotech company says

    02:49

  • Mom fights off daughter’s would-be kidnapper down 4 flights of stairs

    01:42

  • Fire breaks out on Carnival cruise and 2 crew members killed aboard Holland America ship

    01:41

  • Death toll climbs as Russia holds day of mourning for terror attack victims

    01:33

  • Deadline looms for Trump to post $450M+ bond as AG James threatens to seize his assets

    02:03
  • Now Playing

    Spring snowfall blankets parts of the country

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Homeowners face off against illegal squatters across the country

    02:25

  • National Guard soldier surprised at graduation by special message from deployed son

    03:07

  • Princess Kate’s diagnosis reflects growing number of cancer cases among young people

    02:00

  • Family recalls fatal crash of bus carrying Texas preschool students

    01:51

  • MLB opens investigation into illegal gambling allegations involving Ohtani interpreter

    01:42

  • Severe weather pummels the East Coast on the first weekend of spring

    02:02

  • Death toll rises and new details emerge from Moscow concert hall terror attack

    01:57

  • Princess of Wales announces cancer diagnosis

    03:26

  • Police struggle to regain control of Haiti's capital

    01:39

  • Public library launches 'March Meow'ness'

    01:28

  • House passes $1.2 trillion spending bill but Senate must still act

    00:52

  • Body of Missouri college student found in Nashville

    01:27

  • As bond deadline approaches, Trump claims to have $500 million in cash

    01:30

Nightly News

Spring snowfall blankets parts of the country

02:02

More than two feet of snow fell in parts of the Northeast over the first weekend of spring as the Midwest and Plains brace for more severe winter weather. Heavy rain in Pennsylvania caused a creek to swell and a recovery operation is underway for a child who fell in. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch reports.March 24, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Home sales up nationwide even as prices rise and mortgage rates remain high

    01:34

  • A modern-day woolly mammoth may be just a few years away, biotech company says

    02:49

  • Mom fights off daughter’s would-be kidnapper down 4 flights of stairs

    01:42

  • Fire breaks out on Carnival cruise and 2 crew members killed aboard Holland America ship

    01:41

  • Death toll climbs as Russia holds day of mourning for terror attack victims

    01:33

  • Deadline looms for Trump to post $450M+ bond as AG James threatens to seize his assets

    02:03
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All