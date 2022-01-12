Squash program helping young people realize their potential
Squash was not on Reyna Pacheco’s radar until a program came to her school in San Diego. She became a star in the sport and learned to dream big – helping her work hard and succeed outside of athletics. There are more than 2,000 kids enrolled in Squash and Education Alliance programs across the U.S.Jan. 12, 2022
