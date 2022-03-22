IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

St. Jude’s mission to save Ukrainian children with cancer

01:38

Two boys and two girls between the ages of 18 months and eight years old, each with advanced cancers, received expedited help from the U.S. State Department to arrive at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. Dr. Asya Agulnik from St. Jude traveled to Poland where she worked with local doctors to identify child cancer patients strong enough to handle the long trip to the U.S.. The four children are now being closely monitored for infections and having their treatment resume.March 22, 2022

