Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

St. Peter’s Bone Fragments Possibly Discovered at Roman Church

 

While St. Peter's body is entombed in St. Peter’s Basilica, his remains are believed to be in a Roman-era pot in a small forgotten church in Rome.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Has Bail Revoked, Headed to Jail Over Clinton Facebook Post

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Is Going to Jail Over Clinton Post

U.S. news
From 'Air Force Once' to 'Lasting Peach,' White House Makes Slew of Typos

From 'Air Force Once' to 'Lasting Peach,' White House Makes Slew of Typos

White House
Outraged Officials Demand Answers After Eight Found Dead at Florida Nursing Home

Officials Demand Answers After Eight Found Dead at Florida Nursing Home

Hurricane Irma
Student Killed Trying to Stop School Shooter Near Spokane, 3 Hurt

Student Killed Trying to Stop School Shooter, 3 Hurt

U.S. news
Family of Man Killed by Police Just Before Graduation to Sue Sheriff

Family of Man Killed by Police Before Graduation to Sue

Asian America

World News

Paris Welcomes Morale Boost From 2024 Summer Olympic Games

Terrorist Attacks Hit Paris Hard. The Olympics Are Set to Boost the City's Comeback.

World
S. Korea Tests New Stealth Cruise Missile Amid Kim’s Saber-Rattling
Video

S. Korea Tests New Stealth Cruise Missile Amid Kim’s Saber-Rattling

North Korea
St. Peter's Bone Fragments May Have Been Discovered at a Church in Rome
Video

St. Peter's Bone Fragments May Have Been Discovered at a Church in Rome

Religion
Bill Gates Says Charities Can't Make Up for Foreign Aid Cuts

Bill Gates Says Charities Can't Soften Aid Cuts

U.S. news
Mike Flynn's Son Is Subject of Federal Russia Probe

Mike Flynn's Son Is Subject of Federal Russia Probe

EXCLUSIVE
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Hormone Replacement Therapy Doesn't Kill You, New Study Finds

HRT Does Not Affect Women's Death Rates

Women's Health
The Right Thing to Do: Elderly Miami Residents Shelter in Place

When It's Better to Shelter in Place

Hurricane Irma
Doctors Wade Through Harvey Floods to Treat Cancer Patient

Houston Doctors Wade to Treat Cancer Patient

Hurricane Harvey
Family Describes Horror of Harvey Flood That Swept Away Six in Van

'I'm So Sorry': Van Driver Heartbroken Over Six Missing in Flood

Hurricane Harvey
This 'Accidental' Instagram Star Is Flawless, Stylish — And a Grandmother

This Instagram Star Is Flawless, Stylish — And a Grandmother

Business News
advertisement