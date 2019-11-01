Stabbed Utah woman suing company, claims it’s responsible for police not being sent to her home

Breann Lasley and her sister were stabbed and choked by a former convict in 2015 who left his halfway house. Despite their calls to 911, the police never came. Now Lasley is suing Priority Dispatch, the company that provided training and software to dispatchers, saying it used software that requires callers to answer a “series of scripted prompts and predetermined questions” before dispatching authorities. Priority Dispatch says they didn’t have the information and address needed to respond.