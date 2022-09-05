IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Performing in the park: the non-profit making arts accessible to all

    02:49

  • NFL testing safer helmets

    02:33

  • Man who stole plane and threatened to crash into a Walmart makes first court appearance

    01:51

  • Former President Trump reveals FBI searched Melania’s items and son’s bedroom

    01:59

  • Alleged captor of Memphis mother in custody

    02:10

  • Labor Day Weekend marred by gun violence

    01:45

  • Georgia under flood alert after heavy rain while the West faces dangerous heat

    02:32

  • Former President Trump’s First Public Appearance Since Mar-a-Lago Search

    01:44

  • Airlines cut service to regional airports due to pilot shortage

    02:27

  • SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case

    02:05

  • California faces explosive fire amid blazing temperatures

    02:03

  • Man who stole plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart now in custody

    02:49

  • Cancer patient returns to hospital that saved her life as an oncology nurse

    01:41

  • 34-year-old teacher kidnapped in Memphis

    01:28

  • Argentina’s vice president survives assassination attempt

    01:33

  • Moderna, Pfizer begin omicron booster roll out

    01:32

  • Jackson, Mississippi residents struggling amid ongoing water crisis

    01:31

  • NASA’s second attempt to launch Artemis set for tomorrow

    00:41

  • 315,000 new jobs added in August, report shows

    01:52

  • Labor Day weekend bringing travel surge, heat wave to U.S.

    02:09

Nightly News

Stabbing suspect who killed 10, injured 18 in Canada found dead

01:19

One of two suspects in a horrific stabbing spree that left ten people dead and 18 injured was found dead. The two suspects were brothers. Both were charged with murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering. The stabbings unfolded in a rural, indigenious community in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.Sept. 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Performing in the park: the non-profit making arts accessible to all

    02:49

  • NFL testing safer helmets

    02:33

  • Man who stole plane and threatened to crash into a Walmart makes first court appearance

    01:51

  • Former President Trump reveals FBI searched Melania’s items and son’s bedroom

    01:59

  • Alleged captor of Memphis mother in custody

    02:10

  • Labor Day Weekend marred by gun violence

    01:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All