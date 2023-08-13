IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

State Department issues warning about dangerous counterfeit medication in Mexico

The United States Department of State issued a warning about purchasing prescription drugs in Mexico, saying counterfeit medication is common and can contain dangerous ingredients. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist spoke to grieving parents who lost their son after he bought medication in Mexico.Aug. 13, 2023

