State Department’s Ukraine expert testifies after new Bolton revelations

State Department’s Ukraine expert testifies after new Bolton revelations01:40
George Kent, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in charge of Ukraine policy, had attempted to raise alarm bells about efforts by Rudy Giuliani to dig up incriminating information on Joe Biden, sending a series of emails to colleagues warning them of the “fake news driven smear out of Ukraine,” according to information provided by the Intelligence Community’s Inspector General Michael Atkinson to Congress, and obtained by NBC News.